Advertisement

Man with cerebral palsy asked to leave Wash. store because mask didn’t cover nose

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KIRO/CNN) - Crate & Barrel wants to express its apologies to a 28-year-old customer with cerebral palsy, who was asked to leave a Washington store over its face mask policy.

Chris Hays, 28, was wearing a mask when he and his girlfriend went shopping Friday at Crate & Barrel in Bellevue, Washington, but because Hays has cerebral palsy, he could not put the mask over his nose.

“With cerebral palsy, I get out of breath quite easily. I had the mask over my mouth but not over my nose in order to take deeper breaths when I need to,” Hays said.

Chris Hays, 28, says he was asked to leave a Crate & Barrel store in Bellevue, Washington, because he was wearing a mask but did not cover his nose. He has cerebral palsy and is medically exempt from doing so.
Chris Hays, 28, says he was asked to leave a Crate & Barrel store in Bellevue, Washington, because he was wearing a mask but did not cover his nose. He has cerebral palsy and is medically exempt from doing so.(Source: KIRO/CNN)

He says two clerks and the store manager all approached him and asked him to cover his nose. He kept explaining he was medically exempt.

“I explained to her that with my cerebral palsy, I need extra oxygen, and I’m medically exempt,” he said. “She said, ‘Well, I don’t see the oxygen tank, but obviously, I see the disability,’ which is in itself a little rude and insensitive.”

Hays says he was eventually told he would need to leave the store, if he didn’t cover his nose.

"It made me feel terrible and horrible about myself," he said. "That experience made me feel unwelcome and undeserving to be out in public."

Hays asked Crate & Barrel for an apology and wants to make sure businesses know about the exemptions. He is also asking people not to use the exemption when they don’t qualify or when they simply don’t want to wear a mask.

“This exemption is in there for people like me,” he said.

A spokesperson for Crate & Barrel acknowledged Hays should not have been asked to leave the store. In a statement, the company said they would speak with him and offer an apology.

“In alignment with CDC recommendations, we have trained all store associates that masks are required for all customers while shopping, with exceptions for small children and those with medical conditions. In this incident, while our store associate had the best of intentions, they did not properly follow this policy which exempts those with medical conditions,” read the statement in part. “We appreciate this matter being brought to our attention since as we continue to navigate this pandemic, we are committed to ongoing associate training on our safety policies to ensure a safe and comfortable shopping experience for all.”

Copyright 2020 KIRO, Crime Stoppers via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Midlander recognized for losing over 200 pounds in two years

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Chase Cochran
Midlander Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss; an achievement many years in the making.

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

National

Woman describes moments after newborn was found in N.C. trash can

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Together with the woman who found him, they waited until paramedics arrived, comforting the child that just minutes before had been left for dead.

National

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 set for execution Friday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid contradicting Trump

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag.

Latest News

News

Midlander loses over 200 pounds in two years

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kay Smith died from complications of Stage 4 breast cancer. It had spread to her liver. She was a patient of Dr. Michael John Bigg, the owner of the Allison Breast Center.

National

United Airlines, pilots reach deal to reduce or eliminate layoffs

Updated: 1 hour ago
United warned 2,250 pilots earlier this month they were at risk of being furloughed when federal bailout money ends.

Coronavirus

Fauci: Focus on now, not potential coronavirus second wave in fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease expert, said the current coronavirus situation is so bad, it's not necessary to focus so much on what fall will bring.

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

National

Shark snatches 10-year-old boy on boat in Australia

Updated: 1 hours ago
The boy was on a fishing boat with his father and two friends when the shark bit the boy, pulling him into the water.