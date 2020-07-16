FOOD COURT: Goat Cheese Spread with OC

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Goat Cheese Spread with Honey and Almonds.

Here’s the full recipe as provided by OC:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup honey

1/4 teaspoon orange flower water, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 cup sliced almonds, lightly crushed

6 ounces fresh goat cheese

Crackers or bread

Preparation:

In a saucepan, warm the honey with the orange flower water, cinnamon, ground cloves and cardamom over low heat to allow the flavors to develop, about 2 minutes. Carefully pour the warmed honey onto a large plate.

Spread the almonds evenly into a thin layer in a large shallow plate.

Shape the goat cheese into a medium patty, about 2 inches high. Roll the cheese in the honey, covering all sides. Roll it in the crushed almonds until well coated.

Wrap the goat cheese tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate, 20 to 30 minutes.

Serve with crackers or bread.

