City of Midland expanding watering days to four days a week

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Residents in Midland will now be allowed to water their yards four times a week instead of just two.

The City of Midland announced the change on Thursday afternoon.

According to the release, even-numbered addresses can water on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Odd-numbered addresses can water on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The City is asking residents to shorten the amount of time you water your lawn as you’ll have more chances to water it.

