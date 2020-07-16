Authorities searching for suspects who started fires in West Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Environmental Enforcement is searching for three suspects who they say started fires across West Odessa.

Cameras caught the suspects lighting a tire on fire.

The cameras were not able to pick up the license plate of the vehicle the suspects were using.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-8477.

