73-year-old Howard County man shoots robbery suspects

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Two suspects were hospitalized after they were shot by an elderly man in Howard County.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, their deputies received a call at 8:42 p.m. of two people being shot.

When the deputies arrived at the scene they spoke with a 73-year-old man who had shot two suspects identified as Rocky Zarraga and Julian Rodriguez Jr.

The man told deputies that he heard a noise coming from the back of his property.

When he went to check it out he found two men, identified as Zarraga and Rodriguez, removing parts from a vehicle he owned.

The man confronted the suspects at gunpoint and told them to show their hands. The suspects then reportedly rushed the man who shot them both.

Zarraga was treated at a hospital and has now been charged with aggravated robbery.

Rodriguez was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

