2.5 magnitude earthquake rattles part of Odessa

Did you feel it?

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Odessa and Ector County Wednesday night, that’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened about 6 miles southeast of Gardendale near Faudree and Yukon in Ector County.

CBS7 has received multiple reports of rattling and rumbling in different parts of eastern and northern Odessa.

The U.S.G.S website says the quake happened at about 9:13 p.m. Wednesday evening.

