Advertisement

‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75.
Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75.

Scholastic announced that Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

“Joanna Cole had the perfect touch for blending science and story,” Scholastic Chairman and CEO Dick Robinson said in a statement Wednesday. “Joanna’s books, packed with equal parts humor and information, made science both easy to understand and fun for the hundreds of millions of children around the world who read her books and watched the award-winning television series.”

The idea for “The Magic School Bus” came in the mid-1980s. Scholastic senior editorial director Craig Walker was receiving frequent requests from teachers for books about science and thought a combination of storytelling and science would catch on. He brought in Cole, whose humorous work such as the children’s book “Cockroaches” he had admired, and illustrator Bruce Degen. With the ever maddening but inspired Ms. Frizzle leading her students on journeys that explored everything from the solar system to underwater, “Magic School Bus” books have sold tens of millions of copies and were the basis for a popular animated TV series and a Netflix series. Plans for a live-action movie, with Elizabeth Banks as Ms. Frizzle, were announced last month. Ms. Frizzle was based in part on a fifth-grade teacher of Cole’s.

“I think for Joanna the excitement was always in the idea. What? Why? How?” Degen said in a statement. “And with “The Magic School Bus” it was how to explain it so that it is accurate and in a form that a kid can understand and use. And you can actually joke around while you are learning. She had a rare sense of what could be humorous.”

Cole and Degen recently completed “The Magic School Bus Explores Human Evolution,” scheduled to come out next spring.

A lifelong fan of science, Cole was a native of Newark, New Jersey, and a graduate of the City College of New York who worked as a children’s librarian and magazine editor before “The Magic School Bus.”

She is survived by her husband Phil; daughter Rachel Cole and her husband, John Helms; grandchildren, Annabelle and William, and her sister Virginia McBride.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Midlander recognized for losing over 200 pounds in two years

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Chase Cochran
Midlander Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss; an achievement many years in the making.

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

National

Woman describes moments after newborn was found in N.C. trash can

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Together with the woman who found him, they waited until paramedics arrived, comforting the child that just minutes before had been left for dead.

National

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 set for execution Friday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid contradicting Trump

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag.

Latest News

News

Midlander loses over 200 pounds in two years

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Daniel Lebowski is being honored with an award for outstanding weight loss

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Kay Smith died from complications of Stage 4 breast cancer. It had spread to her liver. She was a patient of Dr. Michael John Bigg, the owner of the Allison Breast Center.

National

United Airlines, pilots reach deal to reduce or eliminate layoffs

Updated: 1 hour ago
United warned 2,250 pilots earlier this month they were at risk of being furloughed when federal bailout money ends.

Coronavirus

Fauci: Focus on now, not potential coronavirus second wave in fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease expert, said the current coronavirus situation is so bad, it's not necessary to focus so much on what fall will bring.

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

National

Shark snatches 10-year-old boy on boat in Australia

Updated: 1 hours ago
The boy was on a fishing boat with his father and two friends when the shark bit the boy, pulling him into the water.