Texas Daybook

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 9:00 AM POLITICO Playbook virtual interview with Austin, TX, mayor - POLITICO Playbook virtual interview with Austin, TX, Mayor Steve Adler speaking with Playbook Authors Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman on how he is navigating the city's response to the jump in number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Texas

Weblinks: https://politicoplaybook714.splashthat.com, https://twitter.com/POLITICOEvents, #AskPOLITICO

Contacts: POLITICO Events, politicolive@politico.com

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 2:00 PM Dem Texas senatorial candidate MJ Hegar hosts Virtual GOTV Rally and Election Night Rally - Democratic Texas senatorial candidate MJ Hegar hosts Virtual GOTV Rally and phone bank (2:00 PM CDT), and Virtual Election Night Rally (8:45 PM CDT)

Weblinks: https://www.mjfortexas.com/, https://twitter.com/mjhegar

Contacts: MJ Hegar for Texas, Media@MJforTexas.com, 1 512 566 9609, https://twitter.com/mjhegar

Phone bank link: https://www.mobilize.us/mjfortexas/event/284634/?referring_vol=1792211&rname=Samantha&share_context=event_details&share_medium=copy_link&utm_source=MJ+for+Texas&utm_campaign=45c9544791-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_09_30_07_52_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_11d096b5c9-45c9544791-403373900 * Election night rally https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83275568787?utm_source=MJ+for+Texas&utm_campaign=d16fa9a063-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_09_30_07_52_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_11d096b5c9-d16fa9a063-403373900#success

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 3:00 PM House National Security Task Force discuss climate crisis - Democratic Reps. Jason Crow, Kathy Castor and Veronica Escobar and Center for Climate and Security Director John Conger hold a press conference on the climate crisis and risks to national security, as highlighted by a new report from the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis

Weblinks: https://crow.house.gov/

Contacts: Office of Rep. Jason Crow, 1 202 225 7882

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxhAOE8DbC8iVNhAgQw5eNg?view_as=subscriber

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 6:30 PM Jill Biden on virtual campaign trail for husband Joe - Former Second Lady Dr Jill Biden campaigns virtually for husband presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, participating in a charla on Latina issues, as part of the 'Todos Con Biden' program, with Democratic Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Veronica Escobar, and Sylvia Garcia

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfuZe-l8QnAKJ0jlOguT8BrP1Z92J1NLipQp3bZVrG_45I_5w/viewform

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 8:00 PM HRC 'Vote Equal, Vote Safe' online town hall - Human Rights Campaign hosts 'Vote Equal, Vote Safe' online town hall, hosted by activist and 'Post Save the People' host DeRay Mckesson to help reach and engage young people, primarily of color, and educate them about mail-in voting and inspire them to make their voices heard this November. Speakers include former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, HRC President Alphonso David, and young LGBTQ people of color in Texas and Arizona

Weblinks: http://www.hrc.org, https://twitter.com/hrc

Contacts: Lucas Acosta, Human Rights Campaign, Lucas.Acosta@HRC.org, 1 347 834 5063

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 - Wednesday, Jul. 15 Annual Produced Water Management Permian Basin conference

Location: The Westin Galleria Houston, 5060 W Alabama St, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.water-management-permian.com/, https://twitter.com/LBCG_Ltd

Contacts: LBCG, info@lbcg.com, +44 (0) 800 098 8489

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 Texas Primary Run-Off Election held for Congressional races, ahead of 3 Nov general election

Weblinks: http://www.state.tx.us, https://twitter.com/TexGov

Contacts: Texas Secretary of State Elections division, elections@sos.state.tx.us, 1 800 252 8683

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 Trinity Industries: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.trin.net/press-releases

Contacts: Preston Bass , Trinity Industries Investor Relations, TrinityInvestorRelations@trin.net, 1 214 631 4420

--------------------

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM '2020 Congressional Pig Book' released - Citizens Against Government Waste release '2020 Congressional Pig Book' - a database of pork projects identified by CAGW - and the 2020 Pig Book Summary, profiling 'the most egregious examples' from the fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills, via virtual press conference with Republicans Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Reps. Ted Budd, Tim Burchett, Bill Flores, Debbie Lesko, Tom McClintock and Ralph Norman, with pre-recorded messages from GOP Sens. Mike Braun, Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst, Mike Lee and Rand Paul

Weblinks: http://www.cagw.org, https://twitter.com/GovWaste

Contacts: Alex Abrams, CAGW communications, aabrams@cagw.org, 1 202 271 3979

The virtual press conference will be held on a private Zoom webinar. If you respond and plan to attend, you will receive a private invitation to the virtual conference. Please do not share this information with anyone else. They will not be allowed into the webinar. However, if you have a substitute reporter, they can let them in with their approval. Hold your questions until the end of the press conference

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 Lennox International Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.lennoxinternational.com

Contacts: Steve Harrison, Lennox International Inc Investor Relations, investor@lennoxintl.com, 1 972 497 6670

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 Quanta Services Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.quantaservices.com/events_calendar

Contacts: Kip Rupp, Quanta Services Investor Relations, investors@quantaservices.com, 1 713 341 7260

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 - Saturday, Jul. 18 CANCELED: Texas Republican Party Convention - CANCELED: Texas Republican Party Convention * Initially postponed from 14 May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, before the in-person event was canceled last week by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.texasgop.org, https://twitter.com/TexasGOP

Contacts: Morgan Lloyd, Texas GOP press, mlloyd@texasgop.org

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 - Saturday, Jul. 18 CANCELED: Peace Corps Connect conference - CANCELED: National Peace Corps Association annual Peace Corps Connect conference. This year's theme is Cultivating Connections, focusing in part on the immigrant and refugee perspectives of America, the importance of girls' education, and indigenous peoples' experiences * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Etter-Harbin Alumni Center, 2110 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.peacecorpsconnect.org/

Contacts: Mike Kiernan, National Peace Corps Association, mkiernan.media@gmail.com, 1 202 412 7579

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 EOG Resources Inc: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.eogresources.com

Contacts: Cedric Burgher, EOG Resources Investor Relations, EOG_IR@eogresources.com, 1 713 571 4658