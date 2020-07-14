Advertisement

Residents put pressure on MCH to treat COVID patients with budesonide

By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

This weekend, MCH has been flooded with calls from community members pleading that they use budesonide—the treatment championed by dr. Richard Bartlett as a cure all for the coronavirus. 

But what Bartlett calls a “silver bullet” may not be worth a shot for all patients. 

All weekend CEO Russell Tippin said his phone has been buzzing. 

He said maybe 100 people have called or texted him insisting that mch doctor’s use budesonide on all of their COVID patients. Quite a few of those calls got heated. 

“And really I think is lot of the emotion comes from the fear of the unknown,” Tippin said. “I think we’re all concerned about the wellness of our community, the wellness of our families, the wellness of our staff, I know we are here. And there’s a lot of frustration that gets built into this type of situation.”

Although it’s frustrating, Tippin wants everyone to understand there’s no one size fits all treatment across the dozens of patients recovering at the hospital. 

Each of them need to be evaluated individually by doctors who decide what type of treatments make sense for those patients. 

“Doctors are the only ones with the medical license,” he said There the only ones who can prescribe and the only ones who can give orders to get that done. Nobody else.”

Tippin said MCH isn’t against Dr. Bartlett’s treatment and he understands why so many people are raising the alarm about it. 

“Don’t get me wrong,” he said. “All those calls want the same thing, the texts want the same thing. And that’s for people to be better, for our nation to be better.”

He said the hospital did use budesonide at least once for a patient at the request of the family, but it didn’t turn out to be a cure all in that case. 

It didn’t have an impact at all, and that’s kind of the point. 

“Y’know if we had a cure in a can, we’d give it to everybody,” Tippin said.

Tippin said there isn’t enough scientific data backing budesonide right now so MCH likely won’t use it unless its requested by a patient. 

We reached out to Dr. Bartlett several times to hear his thoughts on this situation and also tried to find him at his office but were unsuccessful. 

