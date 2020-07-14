Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital explains call for reinforcements

MCH is asking for help from local nurses and respiratory therapists to address their problem of under-staffing.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is calling for help from local nurses and other healthcare workers to address their problem of under-staffing. MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said she currently has 68 nursing positions open.

On Monday the hospital asked that any registered nurses or respiratory therapists who are either retired or not currently working full-time apply to help out.

“It is calling for reinforcements,” Timmons said. “We’re short-staffed. There’s no secret about that. The more overtime you work, you just get tired. We want to make sure that those reinforcements are there because we have our staff and our community to protect.”

Lynda Daniels is a retired respiratory therapist living down in the Lajitas area.

A few months ago she went to New Jersey to help hospitals there, and knows very well what it’s like to take on the coronavirus while short-handed.

“Am I going to be there in time?,” Daniels wondered. “Am I going to spend the time that I need to take care of that patient? If this patient needs this much time, and that patient needs that much time, and I just can’t get to the next patient. That’s always the scary part.”

MCH says the need for help is exacerbated following the 4th of July holiday.

“Fourteen days after, you start seeing people coming into your facility,” Timmons said. “And we’re seeing people in our community come in sicker than what they were two weeks ago. So we know that the growing need for those replacements is going to come quickly.”

Daniels said that for she and other healthcare workers, it’s hard to resist going where you are needed.

“I’ve always been someone that wanted to help somebody else,” she said. “It is what it is. You do what you can to help. So it’s something that I certainly would consider.”

You can apply here.

