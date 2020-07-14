Advertisement

Family home destroyed, pet killed after fire in Wink

Officials say the home is a total loss
(KOSA)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WINK, Texas (KOSA) -

A fire in Wink destroyed a mobile home and left a family pet dead.

Fire officials say that the home is a total loss.

More than a dozen firefighters battled 111-degree heat to put it out Monday afternoon.

Officials say that they were forced to stop several times because ammunition went off inside the home as the fire burned.

“Takes a pretty good toll on our men when it’s hot like this. One thing that kept us back from getting onto the fire. The mobile home had a lot of ammunition, so we had to go ahead and let the ammunition go off. There were also paint bottles that were inside, and we had to wait until they went off,” said Robey Wols, a member of the Wink Fire Department.

Fire officials say the fire may have been electrical and caused by a window A/C unit.

They urge everyone to watch the amount of amps used in a home.

