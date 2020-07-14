Advertisement

Election Day: Texas primary runoff election

Tuesday is Election Day in the State of Texas.
(Erik Hersman / CC BY 2.0)
(Erik Hersman / CC BY 2.0)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Election Day is finally here for the State of Texas.

There are several local races on the ballot for the primary runoff election including Ector County Commissioner of PRecient 1, the seat for Midland County District Judge (142nd) and a sales tax increase for the Midland County Hospital District.

We will be updating the results from today’s elections here.

