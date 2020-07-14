Authorities investigating incident at Big Spring park

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - An incident at Comanche Trail Park is under investigation Monday night.

The following comes from the City of Big Spring:

Due to an incident that occurred in Comanche Trail Park on the evening of Monday, July 13, 2020: Comanche Trail Park, Comanche Trail Park Golf Course, Russ McEwen Family Aquatic Center, and the Senior Center will be closed for the remainder of the evening and will continue to be closed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

We ask that citizens please stay clear of the area at this time.

