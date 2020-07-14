Advertisement

Authorities investigating incident at Big Spring park

Big Spring City Government Office. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Big Spring City Government Office. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - An incident at Comanche Trail Park is under investigation Monday night.

The following comes from the City of Big Spring:

Due to an incident that occurred in Comanche Trail Park on the evening of Monday, July 13, 2020: Comanche Trail Park, Comanche Trail Park Golf Course, Russ McEwen Family Aquatic Center, and the Senior Center will be closed for the remainder of the evening and will continue to be closed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

We ask that citizens please stay clear of the area at this time.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

Local

Residents put pressure on MCH to treat COVID patients with budesonide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The hospital explained its up to the doctors to evaluate each patient individually.

Local

Medical Center Hospital explains call for reinforcements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
MCH is asking for help from local nurses and respiratory therapists to address their problem of under-staffing.

Local

No one hurt after pole crashes through car windshield in Midland

Updated: 8 hours ago
It was a scary situation for two women driving home from the Southside Walmart in Midland on Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 9 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

News

Pole hits car in Midland

Updated: 9 hours ago
Two women are thankful to be okay after a pole crashed into their car's windshield on Monday morning.

Local

USGS records 2.6 magnitude earthquake north of Midland

Updated: 11 hours ago
An earthquake was reported in Martin County on Monday.

Local

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf calls on TEA to suspend STAAR for upcoming school year

Updated: 12 hours ago
State Representative Brooks Landgraf is calling on the Texas Education Agency to suspend administering the STAAR for the upcoming school year.

State

Texas Supreme Court denies Texas GOP’s appeal to hold in-person convention this week in Houston

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cassandra Pollock
The Texas Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Republican Party of Texas seeking to host its in-person convention this week in Houston. Justices also denied a similar petition spearheaded by other party officials and Houston activist Steve Hotze.

Local

Medical Center Hospital looking for local nurses and respiratory therapists to help with staffing needs

Updated: 12 hours ago
Medical Center Hospital is putting a call out for nurses and respiratory therapists to help with staffing needs.