18th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is reporting its 18th COVID-19 related death.

According to MCH, the patient was a 61-year-old woman with pre-existing conditions. She died at midnight.

MCH says that the patient was transferred from Reeves County and admitted on July 8.

The following comes from MCH: MCH currently has 51 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has nine patients with five on ventilators. The Critical Care overflow in the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion has five patients with all five on ventilators. The remaining 37 patients are on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.

