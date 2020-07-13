Texas News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk.

Reminder: This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

____

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-GOP CONVENTION

HOUSTON — The Texas Supreme Court has upheld Houston’s refusal to allow the state Republican convention to hold in-person events in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic. By Nomaan Merchant.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Continued coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Texas.

COMING TOMORROW:

ELECTION 2020-TEXAS

A raging coronavirus outbreak in Texas is threatening to dampen turnout Tuesday for primary runoff elections. The races include Democrats deciding who they’ll put up in a U.S. Senate contest that is drawing more attention as they see new chances in America’s biggest red state. Democrats are deciding whether Air Force veteran MJ Hegar or state Sen. Royce West is their best bet against Republican incumbent John Cornyn in November. Texas has become one of the world’s virus hot zones and is in far worse shape now than when the runoff was postponed in March. Fears over the resurgence were expected to keep some voters home, and poll workers had already backed out.

IN SPORTS:

FBC-RACIAL INJUSTICE-TEXAS

The University of Texas has rejected calls by its athletes to change a school song that they believe has racist undertones. “The Eyes of Texas” has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface in the early 1900s. The school says the song will remain. Texas interim president Jim Hartzell says the Texas community has the power to determine “what the ‘Eyes of Texas’ expect of us, what they demand of us.”

BKN-VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets says he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season. Westbrook made the revelation Monday on social media. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. Sent: 174 words, photo. DEVELOPING

SPORTS-WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN

There will be no Midsummer Classic in baseball this season. There hasn’t even been a regular season MLB game yet because of the coronavirus pandemic. NBA and NHL players are also practicing for the resumption of their seasons. This also would have been the final week of the Tour de France. By Stephen Hawkins. 475 words, photos.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aptexas@ap.org.

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The AP.