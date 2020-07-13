Advertisement

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf calls on TEA to suspend STAAR for upcoming school year

(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf is calling on the Texas Education Agency to suspend administering the STAAR for the upcoming school year.

In a post on Facebook Rep. Landgraf says this decision was made due to the uncertainty confronting children and educators in the state.

You can find Rep. Landgraf’s full letter to the TEA below:

During the last session of the Texas Legislature, I filed a bill to scrap the STAAR exam permanently. The bill didn’t...

Posted by State Representative Brooks Landgraf on Monday, July 13, 2020

