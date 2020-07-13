State Rep. Brooks Landgraf calls on TEA to suspend STAAR for upcoming school year
Published: Jul. 13, 2020
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf is calling on the Texas Education Agency to suspend administering the STAAR for the upcoming school year.
In a post on Facebook Rep. Landgraf says this decision was made due to the uncertainty confronting children and educators in the state.
You can find Rep. Landgraf’s full letter to the TEA below:
