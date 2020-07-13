No one hurt after pole crashes through car windshield in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It was a scary situation for two women driving home from the Southside Walmart in Midland on Monday morning.

A metal pole that was on top of a truck turning into a parking lot came loose and went straight through their car’s front windshield.

The car had come to a stop as the driver was waiting to turn.

No one was hurt in the accident.

Both women tell CBS7 they’re okay but still in shock after experiencing it.

