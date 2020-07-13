Advertisement

No one hurt after pole crashes through car windshield in Midland

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It was a scary situation for two women driving home from the Southside Walmart in Midland on Monday morning.

A metal pole that was on top of a truck turning into a parking lot came loose and went straight through their car’s front windshield.

The car had come to a stop as the driver was waiting to turn.

No one was hurt in the accident.

Both women tell CBS7 they’re okay but still in shock after experiencing it.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pole hits car in Midland

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two women are thankful to be okay after a pole crashed into their car's windshield on Monday morning.

Local

USGS records 2.6 magnitude earthquake north of Midland

Updated: 3 hours ago
An earthquake was reported in Martin County on Monday.

Local

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf calls on TEA to suspend STAAR for upcoming school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
State Representative Brooks Landgraf is calling on the Texas Education Agency to suspend administering the STAAR for the upcoming school year.

State

Texas Supreme Court denies Texas GOP’s appeal to hold in-person convention this week in Houston

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cassandra Pollock
The Texas Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Republican Party of Texas seeking to host its in-person convention this week in Houston. Justices also denied a similar petition spearheaded by other party officials and Houston activist Steve Hotze.

Latest News

Local

Medical Center Hospital looking for local nurses and respiratory therapists to help with staffing needs

Updated: 5 hours ago
Medical Center Hospital is putting a call out for nurses and respiratory therapists to help with staffing needs.

Local

Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry offers curbside bible study

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The bible study offers packets instead of in-person lessons.

News

Curbside bible study offered by Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry

Updated: 14 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Sunday newscast.

State

Texas sheriff dies after battling coronavirus

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT
|
By Harrison Roberts
The Lynn County sheriff has died after battling the coronavirus.

Local

Midland Memorial Hospital won’t test budesonide

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
The hospital explained they are not a research facility, so testing the drug is off the table.

News

Midland Memorial Hospital won’t test budesonide

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Saturday newscast.