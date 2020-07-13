Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry offers curbside bible study

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry is changing up its bible study program in light of the coronavirus.

Instead of hosting lessons in person, families can pick up packets each Monday featuring new activities and bible stories for children to learn.

They will be updated each week for four weeks starting Monday.

The packets can be found at the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry on the 1400 block of Orchard Lane.

