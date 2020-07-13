Medical Center Hospital looking for local nurses and respiratory therapists to help with staffing needs

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is putting a call out for nurses and respiratory therapists to help with staffing needs.

According to a release, these nurses and therapists would help with a 10 to 12-week assignment.

“We are putting a plea out to our retired nurses and school nurses, as well as respiratory therapists, not employed currently, in the area to help us as we see an increase in patients.” said Christin Timmons, MCH Chief Nursing Officer. “The Permian Basin knows how to pull together in times of need and right now, we need our local heroes to help us.”

MCH is looking for temporary acute care and critical care nurses that will function as staff nurses under the guidance of a registered nurse. They’re also looking for any registered respiratory therapists that are credentialed by the National Board for Respiratory Care.

“Our biggest need right now is staffing,” said Russell Tippin, MCH President and CEO. “MCH is seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients as well as regular patients.”

The hospital has reached out to furloughed and retired staff members to help as well.

“We have made calls to our retiree group and Russell plans to follow up with them again.” Timmons said. “If you are not currently working and are a registered nurse or respiratory therapist, with an active license, we need you.”

According to the release, MCH will be offering a competitive pay rate but no benefits.

