Two COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital on Saturday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two COVID-19 related deaths were reported at Medical Center Hospital on Saturday.

According to MCH, the patients were a 96-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman.

MCH states that the man was admitted to the hospital on June 30. The woman had been admitted to the hospital on July 4.

Both patients had pre-existing conditions.

The following comes from MCH:

MCH currently has 41 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 12 patients with six on ventilators. The Critical Care overflow in the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion has five patients with all five on ventilators. The remaining 24 patients are on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.

