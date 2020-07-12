Advertisement

Trump on Guillen Murder: 'It was horrible. Absolutely horrible.'

Army to conduct independent review of handling of Fort Hood's handling of the case
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - In an exclusive interview with Telemundo, President Donald Trump said he wants to know everything regarding the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen and said “we will investigate a lot.”

The president told Telemundo he learned about the gruesome murder after watching a news report.

“I thought it was horrible. I thought it was absolutely horrible,” Trump said.

The president said he asked for more information about the case. “I have given specific orders. I want to know everything about the case. They will provide more information on Monday and, at that time, I will be able to discuss the case further.”

The Army plans to commission an independent review of Fort Hood’s handling of the case of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared on April 22 and whose dismembered remains were later found near the Leon River, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy confirmed Friday.

“I am directing an independent and comprehensive review of the command limit and culture. We have to listen in order to create enduring change,” McCarthy said in a tweet.

The confirmation came after a press conference in Washington, D.C. with leaders from the League of United Latin American Citizens and U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston.

Fort Hood also issued a statement on social media, saying it welcomes the independent review.

“As part of the Army, we conduct review of our performance as a matter of course we’re incredibly critical of ourselves…the source of an external review matters not to me,” Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt said in the post.

“I welcome it because it’s what we do in the Army.”

Garcia and LULAC say they will be working with the Army to identify more areas of change and mentioned the current climate surrounding alleged sexual harassment in the military.

LULAC National President Domingo Garcia also mentioned the investigation of the death of Pvt. Gregory Morales, whose remains were found in a Killeen field last month.

“We believe these cases (Guillen and Gregory Morales) have exposed a systematic problem in the Army, in the military,” Garcia said.

Guillen was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

Remains found last week near the Leon River have been confirmed to be hers.

According to a federal affidavit, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Ill., beat Guillen, to death with a hammer and, with the help of his girlfriend, Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, later dismembered and burned the soldier’s body.

Robinson shot himself to death as Killeen officers approached him last week.

Aguilar remains in custody after an initial hearing Monday.

The affidavit doesn’t reveal a motive.

Guillen’s family has maintained she was sexually harassed on Fort Hood.

Family attorney Natalie Khawam told KWTX last week she and the family believe the harassment was the reason suspect Robinson killed her and dismembered her body.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

