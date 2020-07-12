Texas sheriff dies after battling coronavirus

Tahoka, Texas (KCBD) - Early Sunday morning we learned about the passing of Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega after battling coronavirus.

Just four days earlier Sheriff Vega was airlifted to a hospital in Dallas to help his fight against COVID-19.

According to a post on his wife Rachel’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Sheriff Vega had been battling the virus in a Lubbock hospital for the past two weeks, spending nine of those days on a ventilator.

The post goes on to say his family has appreciated all of the continued calls, messages of support, and prayer.

Sheriff Vega’s wife Rachel did reach out and say that while her husband was at Covenant during his fight with COVID-19, he had an amazing team of doctors and nurses who tried every option to help him.

She says they truly cared and they are so grateful.

