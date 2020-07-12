Advertisement

Texas sheriff dies after battling coronavirus

Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega.
Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega.(Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tahoka, Texas (KCBD) - Early Sunday morning we learned about the passing of Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega after battling coronavirus.

Just four days earlier Sheriff Vega was airlifted to a hospital in Dallas to help his fight against COVID-19.

According to a post on his wife Rachel’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Sheriff Vega had been battling the virus in a Lubbock hospital for the past two weeks, spending nine of those days on a ventilator.

The post goes on to say his family has appreciated all of the continued calls, messages of support, and prayer.

Sheriff Vega’s wife Rachel did reach out and say that while her husband was at Covenant during his fight with COVID-19, he had an amazing team of doctors and nurses who tried every option to help him.

She says they truly cared and they are so grateful.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

20th COVID-19 related death reported in Midland

Updated: 15 hours ago
The City of Midland is reporting its 20th COVID-19 related death.

Local

Two COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital on Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago
An elderly man and a woman in her 40s both died at Medical Center Hospital on Saturday.

State

Trump on Guillen Murder: ‘It was horrible. Absolutely horrible.’

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The Army will commission an independent review of Fort Hood’s handling of the case of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared on April 22 and whose dismembered remains were later found near the Leon River.

State

Texas infant diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed the life of a Texas infant, health officials reported Friday.

Latest News

Local

Cinergy’s Midland location closed temporarily

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
Cinergy has temporarily closed its Midland location until new movies are released.

Local

Medical Center Health System receives grant for COVID-19 education and awareness

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
Medical Center Hospital has received a grant to help the fight against COVID-19.

News

Two arrests made in Midland shooting

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
Midland police arrested two men following a shooting on Wednesday.

News

Midland Cinergy temporarily closed

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
Cinergy has closed its Midland location temporarily until new movies are released.

State

County Republican parties in Texas’ GOP strongholds say Gov. Greg Abbott going too far in coronavirus response

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT
|
By Patrick Svitek and Cassandra Pollock
A growing number of Texas county Republican parties are censuring Gov. Greg Abbott over his response to the coronavirus pandemic, taking issue with how he has wielded his broad executive power.

Local

ECISD superintendent discusses plans for upcoming school year

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
Ector County ISD superintendent Dr. Scott Muri took to Facebook Live Thursday night to discuss the district’s plans come August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.