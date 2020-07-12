Midland Memorial Hospital won’t test budesonide

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland Memorial Hospital say it won't test a steroid that gained national attention after an Odessa doctor described it as a silver bullet.

Dr. Richard Bartlett claims he’s treated dozens of patients with an inhaled form of budesonide to treat COVID-19.

He said that early intervention with the steroid has helped all of his patients recover. However, the Midland Reporter-Telegram reports MMH CEO Russell Meyers said that the hospital is not a research facility and will not consider testing the drug.

