Midland Memorial Hospital won’t test budesonide
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -
Midland Memorial Hospital say it won't test a steroid that gained national attention after an Odessa doctor described it as a silver bullet.
Dr. Richard Bartlett claims he’s treated dozens of patients with an inhaled form of budesonide to treat COVID-19.
He said that early intervention with the steroid has helped all of his patients recover. However, the Midland Reporter-Telegram reports MMH CEO Russell Meyers said that the hospital is not a research facility and will not consider testing the drug.
