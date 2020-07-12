Advertisement

Midland Memorial Hospital won’t test budesonide

By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland Memorial Hospital say it won't test a steroid that gained national attention after an Odessa doctor described it as a silver bullet. 

Dr. Richard Bartlett claims he’s treated dozens of patients with an inhaled form of budesonide to treat COVID-19.

He said that early intervention with the steroid has helped all of his patients recover. However, the Midland Reporter-Telegram reports MMH CEO Russell Meyers said that the hospital is not a research facility and will not consider testing the drug.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

20th COVID-19 related death reported in Midland

Updated: 3 hours ago
The City of Midland is reporting its 20th COVID-19 related death.

Local

Two COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital on Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
An elderly man and a woman in her 40s both died at Medical Center Hospital on Saturday.

Crime

Police looking for suspect who burglarized Permian High School

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Surveillance video shows the suspect shirtless and accompanied by a dog

Local

Walk-On Sports Bistrauex to open soon in spite of coronavirus

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
Management said they’re not concerned about the virus hurting their business model. In fact, they’ve found they can still thrive.

Latest News

Local

Midland opens new testing site

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
The rapid tests can return results in 15 minutes.

State

Trump on Guillen Murder: ‘It was horrible. Absolutely horrible.’

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The Army will commission an independent review of Fort Hood’s handling of the case of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared on April 22 and whose dismembered remains were later found near the Leon River.

State

Texas infant diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed the life of a Texas infant, health officials reported Friday.

Local

Cinergy’s Midland location closed temporarily

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
Cinergy has temporarily closed its Midland location until new movies are released.

Local

Medical Center Health System receives grant for COVID-19 education and awareness

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
Medical Center Hospital has received a grant to help the fight against COVID-19.

News

Two arrests made in Midland shooting

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
Midland police arrested two men following a shooting on Wednesday.