Texas infant diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

The new coronavirus has claimed the life of a Texas infant, health officials reported Friday. (MGN/file)
The new coronavirus has claimed the life of a Texas infant, health officials reported Friday. (MGN/file)(KKTV)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - The new coronavirus has claimed the life of a Texas infant, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reported Friday.

“The patient was male under 6 months of age. Our deepest condolences go out to his parents and family,” the district said in a brief press release.

The infant died Thursday.

No further details were provided.

Corpus Christi has 5,260 confirmed cases of the virus and on Thursday reported a total of 37 deaths.

