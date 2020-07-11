Texas infant diagnosed with COVID-19 dies
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - The new coronavirus has claimed the life of a Texas infant, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reported Friday.
“The patient was male under 6 months of age. Our deepest condolences go out to his parents and family,” the district said in a brief press release.
The infant died Thursday.
No further details were provided.
Corpus Christi has 5,260 confirmed cases of the virus and on Thursday reported a total of 37 deaths.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.