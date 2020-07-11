Advertisement

Police looking for suspect who burglarized Permian High School

Surveillance video shows the suspect shirtless and accompanied by a dog
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police are looking for a suspect who broke in and stole a laptop from Permian High School earlier this month. Ector County ISD police said it happened between 2:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on July 1st.

Portions of the incident were captured on surveillance video.

In the video, you can see the suspect trying to get into the school, and it looks like he wasn’t alone: A dog is seen trotting along behind him.

Police said the suspect broke into a storage unit on the southwest side of campus, causing $150 worth of damage. They said he then entered the unit and stole a laptop with its bag, reportedly worth about $700.

Authorities said the suspect then made his way around to the east side of the school by the athletic office, and tried to open several doors.

In the video the suspect is seen shining a light up at the security camera and hiding his face, presumably to to avoid being identified.

Police said the suspect eventually got into the main building by climbing through a classroom window.

The suspect appears to be shirtless in the video, wearing shorts and what looks like a towel over his shoulder.

This led many in our CBS7 newsroom to wonder if the suspect went for a swim in the pool while inside the school, however officials said that did not happen as far as they know.

If you recognize the person in the video, or perhaps even the dog, you’re encouraged to call Odessa Crime Stoppers or the ECISD Police.

