Thirteenth COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is reporting its thirteenth COVID-19 related death on Friday.

According to MCH, the patient was an 80-year-old man from Ector County who was admitted to the hospital on July 8.

He passed away Friday morning.

MCH states that the man had pre-existing conditions.

As of Friday morning, MCH has 44 COVID-19 patients in-house. 13 patients are in the Critical Care Unit, eight of those patients are on ventilators. Three Critical Care overflow patients are in the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion, all three of them are on ventilators as well.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.