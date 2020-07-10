Texas News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk after 5:30 a.m.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Worsening coronavirus trends in Texas again have set another grim milestone as the state reported more than 100 deaths in a single day for the first time, making this the deadliest week of the pandemic in what has rapidly become one of America’s virus hot zones. By Paul J. Weber. SENT: 550 words, photos. Moved on general and health news services.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-DOG — A North Texas dog has been found to have the first coronavirus infection confirmed in a Texas animal, state officials said. SENT: 150 words. Moved on general and health news services.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS GOP CONVENTION

HOUSTON — A state judge has declined to reverse Houston’s decision to cancel the Texas Republican convention’s in-person events because of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 500 words, photos.

ALSO OF NOTE:

MASS SHOOTING-NEW CHARGES

EL PASO, Texas — A man accused of shooting scores of people at a Texas Walmart last summer has been indicted on new federal hate crime and gun charges following the death of another person injured in the attack. SENT: 210 words, photos.

TRANSGENDER KILLING-DALLAS

DALLAS — A Dallas man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black transgender woman. SENT: 300 words.

ENERGY-PIPELINES

BILLINGS, Mont. — After a U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network, mounting political pressures and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Two major oil pipeline projects suffered courtroom blows this week: The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the cancellation of a key permit for the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline from Canada, and a federal judge ordered the Dakota Access Pipeline shut down more than three years after it started moving oil across the U.S. Northern Plains. By Matthew Brown and Cathy Bussewitz. SENT: 940 words, photos. Moved on general, financial, political and environmental news services.

TRUMP-HISPANICS

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that creates an advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans’ access to economic and educational opportunities, a push that comes as the president hopes to win a bigger share of the Latino vote than he did four years ago. By Aamer Madhani and Jill Colvin. SENT: 510 words, photos.

CORPUS CHRISTI-SELENA STATUE

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Selena’s family is threatening to sue a man who put a Make America Great Again hat on the late singer’s statue in Texas and is planning to hold a rally there this weekend, alleging that he is illegally using Selena’s image for profit. SENT: 260 words. Moved on general and political news services.

IN SPORTS:

BBO—BASEBALL RDP

Baseball players got a sense of what the game will be like without fans in the stands upon returning for workouts last week. They’re getting a more realistic glimpse this week as teams begin holding scrimmages. Yes, it’s very strange. Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said All-Star slugger Joey Gallo and lefty reliever Brett Martin are both feeling good but still haven’t been cleared to start working out with the team. Both tested positive for the coronavirus during intake testing last week. By John Marshall. SENT: 1040 words.

