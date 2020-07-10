Associated Press Texas Daybook for Friday, Jul. 10.

Friday, Jul. 10 11:00 AM Beto O'Rourke on virtual campaign trail for Joe Biden in Texas - Former Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke campaigns virtually in Texas for presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, participating in a Biden for President and Texas Democratic Party press call on Biden's economic recovery plan for working families, which will 'create jobs, raise wages, and help America build back better'

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfUUUq_QbbsbNDrUPbYGqHPg8zq5wDOT5N3PdQ0j22Br-3xmg/viewform

Friday, Jul. 10 12:00 PM Girls With Impact unveil GenZ ventures - Girls With Impact unveil GenZ ventures tackling coronavirus (COVID-19), Black Lives Matter, and social change, with Girls With Impact CEO Jennifer Openshaw, ThirdLove founder Heidi Zak, and The Female Quotient founder Shelly Zallis. Event also features a virtual graduation with girls from states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington state

Weblinks: http://girlswithimpact.com/

Contacts: Jo Panzera, Girls With Impact, ops@girlswithimpact.org, 1 917 355 1317

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqcOugqzwsH9cfbLsL0KrQ_DL5Omm1yghU

Friday, Jul. 10 1:00 PM Texas Department of State Health Services hosts virtual panel discussion on sugar consumption - Texas Department of State Health Services Oral Health Improvement Program hosts virtual panel discussion on sugar consumption, discussing the policies and programs at the state and national levels aimed at curbing sugar consumption * Presentation part of Texas Oral Health Conference

Weblinks: https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/, https://twitter.com/TexasDSHS

Contacts: Texas Department of State Health Services, txhhs@public.govdelivery.com, 1 512 458 7490

Register: https://www.texasoralhealthconference.com/schedule.html

Friday, Jul. 10 Energy Secretary Brouillette continues Texas visit - Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Under Secretary Mark Menezes hold roundtable discussion with independent oil producers in Houston, and tour the Department of Energy Strategic Petroleum Reserve Big Hill Site in Winnie, TX, with state and local officials * Secretary Brouillette visited San Antonio yesterday

Weblinks: http://www.energy.gov, https://twitter.com/ENERGY

Contacts: Department of Energy press, DOENews@hq.doe.gov, 1 202 586 4940

Media interested in covering must RSVP to Shaylyn.hynes@hq.doe.gov for more information

Sunday, Jul. 12 - Thursday, Jul. 16 CANCELLED: McKesson ideaShare event - CANCELLED: McKesson ideaShare, annual event for community pharmacy owners * Cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Austin Convention Center, 500 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://mckessonideashare.com/, https://twitter.com/McKideaShare, #mckessonideashare2020

Contacts: ideaShare, ideaShareSupport@iRegEvents.com, 1 866 325 0365