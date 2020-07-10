Starbucks to require customers to wear masks

(CNN) - When you head into Starbucks for your triple tall, skinny, vanilla, flat white or whatever your order of choice is, you better have a mask.

Starting Wednesday, Starbucks will require it for all customers at all U.S. stores.

Starbucks made the announcement Thursday as cases of COVID-19 surge across the country.

For those who don’t want to wear a mask, they can go through the drive-thru, get curbside pickup or order delivery.

Our priority is the health and well-being of our partners (employees) and customers. Starting July 15, U.S. company-owned Starbucks locations will require customers to wear facial coverings while visiting the café. Learn more: https://t.co/ldDfwTRe3n pic.twitter.com/1m0cMKChoV — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) July 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.