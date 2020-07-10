Second lockdown possible in Midland-Odessa if coronavirus hospitalizations continue to rise

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The governor’s office is warning Midland-Odessa that if coronavirus cases continue to overwhelm hospitals, he’ll order another lockdown.

Earlier this year Baush Richardson had to close down his Art of the Fadez barber shop for months and drained a lot of his savings to stay afloat.

“It was tough,” Richardson said. “It was tough to try to figure out how to make bills and make ends meet.”

Pretty soon he may have to go through it all over again.

Secretary Don Evans, who’s part of the governor’s Open Texas Task Force, said in a press conference the state is concerned about how fast the virus is spreading here.

In that same conference, MMH announced they now have more than 50 staff members who are recovering from the virus at home while they’re treating a record number of COVID patients.

“We can’t have that many of our coworkers affected by this disease and not feel a great deal of concern for them as well as concern for our ability to staff for patient care,” MM CEO Russell Meyers said.

Evans said it’s dangerous for hospitals to be pushed this hard so if too many patients check in throughout next few weeks a lockdown will be triggered.

“I don’t know what the hospitalization, utilization number is that he’s laser focused on,” Evans said. “But I know he’s laser focused on Midland-Odessa.”

He couldn’t tell us if a second lockdown would have all the same restrictions as the first one.

Some said restricting businesses is the only way to counter the rising caseload.

“They’ve got to do what they’ve got to do,” Ed & Tom’s Bar-B-Que Owner Eddie Mitchell said. “We’re looking at peoples lives.”

But for business owners who already had a tough year, it’s a troubling thought.

“I speak for not just myself, my barber shop but other salons as well,” Richardson said. “That’s a struggle. This is how we live. This is how we make our ends meet. This is how we take care of our families. A full shutdown again, no I don’t think that should even implied.”

Evans said the governor is making these evaluations hour to hour so there’s time for Midland-Odessa to slow down the virus’ spread.

But whether that happens is all up to the residents.

“And it’s up to us to turn this around and I’m confident that we will,” Evans said. “But it’s serious. We’re not kidding.”

The governor’s office didn’t say how long a second lockdown might last if it gets to that point.

