Midland opens new testing site

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A new drive thru testing site opened in Midland Friday morning.

The site at the Coleman Clinic off East Florida Avenue is administering rapid tests which can return results in about 15 minutes.

On Friday they were able to do about 30 tests as the staff gets used to the system, but next week their capacity with be expanded to about 40 to 50 tests.

“It is very valuable to the community,” Director of Operations for Premer Clinics Shari Premer said. “If someone starts having symptoms especially first responders, we can let them know right away. The test is if it’s positive it’s 100% accurate, if it’s negative you still have a 30% chance that it’s positive. That’s true with most rapid tests.”

This site will be open Monday through Friday starting at 9 a.m..

If you want to get tested, you do need to call ahead at 432-68-NURSE to set up appointment.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.