Medical Center Health System receives grant for COVID-19 education and awareness

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital has received a grant to help the fight against COVID-19.

According to a release, MCH will be receiving a federal grant of $227,387 to expand education and awareness for COVID-19.

The money will be going to the Family Health Clinics on Clements and West University.

“As an FQHC Look-A-Like, the MCH Family Health Clinics are excited with the news of this Look-A-Like specific funding,” said David Garcia, MCHS Family Health Clinic Executive Director. “It will assist us with providing our patients and the community with COVID education and access to primary care services. More importantly, this funding will aid us in purchasing protective equipment that will help keep our staff and patients safe.”

The grant will be used for the following:

• $94,600 – To educate FHC patients and community about COVID-19 and provide navigation assistance and information on COVID-19 testing

• $116,600 – To use for the purchase of PPE

• $16,100 – To use for COVID-19 marketing/educational materials including pamphlets, signage, etc.

“We would like to thank the senator for all his work and help ensuring that the people of West Texas have more opportunities to be tested and educated on the COVID-19 virus,” said Russell Tippin, MCHS President & CEO. “Medical Center Hospital is proud to be the leader in West Texas in COVID-19 care and testing. We look forward to ensuring our community and neighbors get the testing and the treatment they need to defeat this enemy that we are in battle with every day.”

