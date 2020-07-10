Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has signed 7-foot-1 Russian center Vladislav Goldin. Coach Chris Beard announced Goldin’s signing Thursday. Goldin is from Nalchik, Russia. Goldin played last season at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. He also played for Russia’s U18 and U19 national teams, and for three seasons with CSKA Moscow’s Junior Team. The center is the eighth player that has signed with the Red Raiders, including Division I transfers Mac McClung (Georgetown), Jamarius Burton (Wichita State), Marcus Santos-Silva (Virginia Commonwealth). There was also a junior college transfer and three high schoool signees.

UNDATED (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have hired veteran coach Lindy Ruff to take over one of the NHL’s youngest teams and removed the interim tag from Tom Fitzgerald’s title as general manager. Ruff had been an assistant coach with the New York Rangers. He replaces interim coach Alain Nasreddine, who guided the Devils to a 19-16-8 record after replacing John Hynes. The 60-year-old Ruff previously coached the Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars. He led the Sabres to the Stanley Cup Final in 1999. Fitzgerald had served as interim general manager since January.