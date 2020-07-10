Advertisement

Focused Care at Crane reports 10th COVID-19 related death

(KOSA)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) -

The City and Crane County Office of Emergency Management reported on Thursday that a 10th resident of Focused Care at Crane died from COVID-19 complications.

The office did not give any information on the patient who died.

But the office did say that currently, Crane County has 16 positive cases with four being at the Focused Care at Crane facility.

Posted by City & County of Crane Office of Emergency Management on Thursday, July 9, 2020

