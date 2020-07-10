Advertisement

Ector County adds staff to health department, approves new testing machines

The decision doubles the number of COVID-19 contract tracers and provides in-house testing for the jail
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Commissioners’ Court voted Thursday afternoon to expand the health department staff and buy new testing machines.

In the meeting, Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers explained the need to beef up the department’s staff as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

“I don’t see a light at the end of this tunnel for months,” he said.

Childers’ fellow commissioners agreed, and approved the addition of 15 new contact tracers to the department. They will keep track of positive tests and alert people who may have also been infected.

The addition will double the number of people currently doing that job.

“With the increased testing going on in the community, the investigation and the contract tracing are just through the roof,” Childers told CBS7. “So they are behind, and we’re trying to get caught up.”

“I think it’s very exciting for us,” Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia said. “It’s a relief to the staff that we have. Our health department is a very small health department that’s been working nonstop since March 27.”

The commissioners’ court also approved three new testing machines for the health department, county jail, and juvenile detention center.

The machines will allow officials to receive quick and accurate results in-house, instead of having to send all their tests off to labs like they do now.

“Employees or inmates or these kids at the juvenile detention center may test positive,” Childers said. “So anybody that’s come in contact with them has to go get tested, and then wait however long it takes to get the testing back. Five days, up to ten days. In fact some of them have been 14 days. So we need instant testing at those facilities.”

The only concern with the purchase of the machines was the price.

The health department estimates that the unit that could test 16-samples at a time would cost $200,000.

A pair of machines that test four samples at a time would cost an expected $70,000 each.

The machines are capable of testing for other diseases and viruses in addition to COVID-19.

