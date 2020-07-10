ECISD superintendent discusses plans for upcoming school year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD superintendent Dr. Scott Muri took to Facebook Live Thursday night to discuss the district’s plans come August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Muri and Dr. Stephanie Howard both said the district will follow all of the mandates issued by Governor Greg Abbott or the Texas Education Agency, including mask requirements.

Classrooms will not look traditional, and students could even take part in virtual learning from inside the school.

ECISD also has the option of slowly bringing students onto campus a little bit at a time. School starts on August 12.

The school district will be providing electronic devices for all students whether they are learning from home or at school.

You can watch the full Facebook Live below.

