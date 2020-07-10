Advertisement

ECISD superintendent discusses plans for upcoming school year

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD superintendent Dr. Scott Muri took to Facebook Live Thursday night to discuss the district’s plans come August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Muri and Dr. Stephanie Howard both said the district will follow all of the mandates issued by Governor Greg Abbott or the Texas Education Agency, including mask requirements.

Classrooms will not look traditional, and students could even take part in virtual learning from inside the school.

ECISD also has the option of slowly bringing students onto campus a little bit at a time. School starts on August 12.

The school district will be providing electronic devices for all students whether they are learning from home or at school.

You can watch the full Facebook Live below.

ECISD Live with Dr. Muri and guest Dr. Howard

Posted by Ector County ISD on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ECISD Superintendent discusses plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Ector County ISD superintendent Dr. Scott Muri discussed his plans for the upcoming school year in a Facebook Live stream Thursday night.

Local

Thirteenth COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
Medical Center Hospital is reporting its thirteenth COVID-19 related death on Friday.

Local

Focused Care at Crane reports 10th COVID-19 related death

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The City and Crane County Office of Emergency Management reported on Thursday that a 10th resident of Focused Care at Crane died from COVID-19 complications.

Local

Second lockdown possible in Midland-Odessa if coronavirus hospitalizations continue to rise

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The state announced if more patients continue to check into hospitals, they’ll shutdown the local economy.

Latest News

Local

Ector County adds staff to health department, approves new testing machines

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The decision doubles the number of COVID-19 contract tracers and provides in-house testing for the jail

State

Texas reverses course, says it won’t collect overpaid unemployment benefits in instances when it was the state’s mistake

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Juan Pablo Garnham
Workers who lost their jobs and received overpayments from the Texas Workforce Commission won’t have to pay back those unemployment benefits if it was the state’s mistake, commission officials now say.

Crime

Odessa police searching for serial package thief

Updated: 18 hours ago
Odessa police are searching for a man who has stolen packages from several homes.

Food

FOOD COURT: Toasted Cheese with OC

Updated: 18 hours ago
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Toasted Cheese.

News

FOOD COURT: Toasted Cheese with OC

Updated: 18 hours ago
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Toasted Cheese.

Crime

Police: Robbery of one ounce of marijuana leads to shooting

Updated: 19 hours ago
Two men were arrested in Midland on Wednesday after police say they were involved in a robbery and shooting.