Twelfth COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A twelfth COVID-19 related death has been reported at Medical Center Hospital.

According to MCH, the patient was an 87-year-old man who died Thursday morning.

He was transferred from Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine to MCH on Thursday.

MCH states that the patient had pre-existing conditions.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 49 COVID-19 patients in-house at the hospital. 17 patients are in the Critical Care Unit and nine of those patients are on ventilators.

Ector County currently has 1602 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

