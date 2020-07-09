Police: Marijuana robbery leads to shooting in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Two men were arrested in Midland on Wednesday after police say they were involved in a robbery and shooting.

Damar Polk and Jarsavian Ingram have both been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to Midland Memorial Hospital at 6 p.m. Wednesday after two shooting victims arrived at the emergency room.

Police then learned that the victims had been shot in the 500 block of Jackson Street.

An investigation of the shooting revealed that two suspects, identified as Polk and Ingram, allegedly robbed one of the victims of one ounce of marijuana. The victims tried to go after the suspects when they were both shot.

Polk and Ingram were later caught and arrested at the intersection of Terrell and Dakota.

Police say their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

