Odessa police searching for serial package thief

Odessa police say this man has stolen packages from several homes.
Odessa police say this man has stolen packages from several homes.
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for a man who has stolen packages from several homes.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the man pictured above has taken packages from homes on Sunnygrove Drive, Pebble Court, and the area of Oakwood & Brittany Lane.

Police believe the suspect is a passenger in a red 4-door sedan, possibly a Nissan, with stock chrome wheels and tinted windows.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective R. Celaya at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0012005.

