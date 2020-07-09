Advertisement

Natural gas producer teams with aerospace company to limit emissions

This week DCP Midstream announced a partnership with Kairos Aerospace to monitor methane emissions in the Permian Basin.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - This week DCP Midstream announced a partnership with Kairos Aerospace to monitor methane emissions in the Permian Basin.

Specialized sensors are attached to Kairos airplanes, which then fly over oil fields.

“Right now we have four different airplanes flying everyday over the Permian Basin in Texas and the D-J Basin in Colorado,” Kairos CEO Steve Deiker told CBS7. “Using these sensors we can create a map of methane emissions, and get images of those emissions as they’re coming off of hardware.”

By knowing where natural gas leaks are, DCP and other Permian Basin producers can be more efficient in their business, while also limiting potential damage to the environment.

“It’s equivalent to removing about 425,000 cars from the road,” Deiker said. “Our customers did that in 2019 with our help. That is more cars than Tesla sold in 2019. So our customers have actually had more of an impact on climate change than Tesla.”

Deiker said these flights will cover a larger geographic footprint than any other methane survey in history.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Odessa daycare

Updated: 3 hours ago
Odessa police arrested a man Wednesday morning after he reportedly threatened to shoot up a daycare.

Local

DPS identifies teen killed in Odessa crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
A teenage girl was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

News

President Trump coming to Midland-Odessa this month

Updated: 6 hours ago
President Donald Trump is heading to West Texas at the end of the month.

Local

FIRST ON CBS7: President Donald Trump coming to Midland-Odessa for fundraising luncheon

Updated: 7 hours ago
President Donald Trump is heading to West Texas at the end of the month.

Latest News

Local

Local colleges react to ICE rule on international students

Updated: 7 hours ago
International students who want to take online classes this fall are at risk of losing their visas, including those in the Permian Basin.

Local

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD students will have option of in-person and online learning

Updated: 8 hours ago
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD is sharing new details about what its upcoming school year will look like.

News

Local colleges react to ICE's decision on international students

Updated: 8 hours ago
International students who want to take online classes this fall are at the risk of losing their visas.

News

ECISD will not be selling season tickets for 2020 football season

Updated: 8 hours ago
Ector County ISD has announced that it won't be selling season tickets for the 2020 football season.

News

Monahans-Wikett-Pyote ISD announces plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 8 hours ago
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD is sharing more details on what the upcoming school year will look like.

State

Analysis: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is lucky not to be on the 2020 ballot

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ross Ramsey
Greg Abbott has had a rough month. The civil liberties wing of the governor’s Republican Party, with its focus on individual freedom and economics, is lobbing rotten tomatoes his way — increasingly agitated by his attempts to cage the coronavirus with a new series of behavioral restrictions.