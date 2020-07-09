Natural gas producer teams with aerospace company to limit emissions

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - This week DCP Midstream announced a partnership with Kairos Aerospace to monitor methane emissions in the Permian Basin.

Specialized sensors are attached to Kairos airplanes, which then fly over oil fields.

“Right now we have four different airplanes flying everyday over the Permian Basin in Texas and the D-J Basin in Colorado,” Kairos CEO Steve Deiker told CBS7. “Using these sensors we can create a map of methane emissions, and get images of those emissions as they’re coming off of hardware.”

By knowing where natural gas leaks are, DCP and other Permian Basin producers can be more efficient in their business, while also limiting potential damage to the environment.

“It’s equivalent to removing about 425,000 cars from the road,” Deiker said. “Our customers did that in 2019 with our help. That is more cars than Tesla sold in 2019. So our customers have actually had more of an impact on climate change than Tesla.”

Deiker said these flights will cover a larger geographic footprint than any other methane survey in history.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.