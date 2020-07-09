Money with Mickey 7/9/2020

In today’s challenging environment, you may be asked for a loan. But is loaning money ever a good idea?

CBS7 News Financial Expert, Mickey Cargile with Cargile Investment Management, joined Wake Up West Texas to look into this issue.

Below are the questions that Mickey answered:

Q1: Should we consider loans to friends and relatives when asked?

Q2: If we do make the loan, how should we proceed?

Q3: Would it be better to co-sign than to loan outright?

Q4: Is there a better way to help someone than making a loan?

Mickey Cargile has been providing financial advice and guidance for 39 years and brings his expertise to Wake Up West Texas every Thursday at 6:15 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.