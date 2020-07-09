Advertisement

Money with Mickey 7/9/2020

Mickey Cargile discussed the issue of loaning money out to others
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In today’s challenging environment, you may be asked for a loan. But is loaning money ever a good idea?

CBS7 News Financial Expert, Mickey Cargile with Cargile Investment Management, joined Wake Up West Texas to look into this issue.

Below are the questions that Mickey answered:

Q1: Should we consider loans to friends and relatives when asked?

Q2: If we do make the loan, how should we proceed?

Q3: Would it be better to co-sign than to loan outright?

Q4: Is there a better way to help someone than making a loan?

Mickey Cargile has been providing financial advice and guidance for 39 years and brings his expertise to Wake Up West Texas every Thursday at 6:15 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Feds seek to keep guns seized after West Texas mass shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
Feds seize guns from mass shooting.

Local

Natural gas producer teams with aerospace company to limit emissions

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
This week DCP Midstream announced a partnership with Kairos Aerospace to monitor methane emissions in the Permian Basin.

Crime

Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Odessa daycare

Updated: 19 hours ago
Odessa police arrested a man Wednesday morning after he reportedly threatened to shoot up a daycare.

Local

DPS identifies teen killed in Odessa crash

Updated: 20 hours ago
A teenage girl was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

Latest News

News

President Trump coming to Midland-Odessa this month

Updated: 22 hours ago
President Donald Trump is heading to West Texas at the end of the month.

Local

FIRST ON CBS7: President Donald Trump coming to Midland-Odessa for fundraising luncheon

Updated: 23 hours ago
President Donald Trump is heading to West Texas at the end of the month.

Local

Local colleges react to ICE rule on international students

Updated: 23 hours ago
International students who want to take online classes this fall are at risk of losing their visas, including those in the Permian Basin.

Local

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD students will have option of in-person and online learning

Updated: 23 hours ago
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD is sharing new details about what its upcoming school year will look like.

News

Local colleges react to ICE's decision on international students

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
International students who want to take online classes this fall are at the risk of losing their visas.

News

ECISD will not be selling season tickets for 2020 football season

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT
Ector County ISD has announced that it won't be selling season tickets for the 2020 football season.