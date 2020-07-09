Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CDT

TEXAS-EXECUTION

Texas resumes executions after 5-month delay due to pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been put to death for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. That ends a five-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state because of the coronavirus pandemic. Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1993 killing of Carl Cole at Cole’s East Texas home. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man’s execution. Wardlow was the first Texas inmate to be executed since Feb. 6. He was the second inmate in the U.S. to be put to death since the country began to reopen.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS GOP CONVENTION

Houston scraps Texas GOP’s in-person convention due to virus

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials have canceled the Texas GOP’s in-person convention. They say the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that the city’s lawyers exercised provisions in the contract that the Texas Republican Party signed to rent the downtown convention center for a three-day event to have started July 16. Virus cases have surged in Texas, particularly in the state’s largest cities. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had publicly deferred to state party leaders who last week voted to go forward with an in-person event.

SHOOTING-TEXAS-SEIZURE

Feds seek to keep guns seized after West Texas mass shooting

DALLAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking to keep more than two dozen guns and firearm accessories seized from a man whose home was searched last year following a mass shooting in West Texas. Court records say the guns were taken from Marcus Anthony Braziel. Federal agents searched his home days after another man shot dozens of people in Odessa and Midland, killing seven. The civil forfeiture case is against the guns, not Braziel. A person who answered a phone number associated with Braziel hung up upon being asked about the case. Prosecutors say “a criminal investigation involving Mr. Braziel is ongoing."

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas hits record with 98 new COVID-19 deaths reported

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with nearly 100 new deaths on Wednesday as newly confirmed cases continued soaring and Austin began preparations to turn the downtown convention center into a field hospital. The 98 reported deaths set a record one-day high, surpassing the record 60 deaths reported a day earlier. Texas is now reporting a total of 2,813 deaths. The state is also reported 9,979 new coronavirus cases Wednesday after hitting a record-high 10,028 new cases the day before. The state’s total number of reported cases is now at 220,564. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott aggressively began one of America’s fastest reopenings in May but has begun reversing course in recent weeks, ordering bars closed and mandating face coverings.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-BLACK-LIVES-STRIKE

AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

BORDER PATROL-HEAT DEATH

CBP: Man from Mexico found ill from heat in Texas dies

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Officials say a 39-year-old man from Mexico has died after he was found unconscious from a heat-related illness on a South Texas roadside. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that a passerby alerted the Border Patrol on Saturday to the man, who was lying on the side of a road near Roma, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of McAllen. CBP says that after being hospitalized, the man went into cardiac arrest Tuesday and died.

GERMANY-HACKED POLICE DATA

Germany seizes server hosting pilfered U.S. police files

BOSTON (AP) — German authorities, acting on behest of the U.S. government, have seized a computer server that hosted a huge cache of files from U.S. federal, state and local law enforcement agencies obtained in a Houston data breach last month.The publisher, a transparency collective called Distributed Denial of Secrets, said it got the documents from an outside individual who sympathizes with nationwide protests against police killings of unarmed Black people. Twitter has also permanently suspended the group’s account after it linked to the posted documents, saying it violated Twitter policy against publishing hacked material.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOUSTON

Window into virus surge: Death, recovery at Houston hospital

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas is seeing a surge in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus since it began aggressively loosening restrictions on gatherings in May. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the second-largest state in the country have more than doubled in the last two weeks, and leaders in Houston and San Antonio are warning their health facilities could become overwhelmed in the coming days. To see the effect of the surge on hospitals, Associated Press journalists visited United Memorial Medical Center in north Houston on Monday. The hospital says 88 of its 117 beds are devoted to coronavirus patients — and it may soon turn over the whole facility to treating those with from the virus.

CRIME WAVE

Exhausted cities face another challenge: a surge in violence

NEW YORK (AP) — Exhausted American cities are facing yet another challenge in addition to the coronavirus and the street protests over the police killing of George Floyd. A surge in shootings in recent days has left dozens of dead, including young children. President Donald Trump and his conservative allies are warning that a push for police reform, drastic cuts in law enforcement funding and an effort to put fewer people in prison have unleashed a crime wave. But experts say the spike defies easy explanation, pointing to a toxic mix of problems: high unemployment, the pandemic, rising anger over police brutality, intense stress, even the weather.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SMALL-BUSINESS-LOANS-CONGRESS

Data: Congress created virus aid, then reaped the benefits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released government data show at least a dozen lawmakers have ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid. Among businesses that received money was a California hotel partially owned by the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as a shipping business started by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s family. Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Car dealerships owned by Republican Reps. Roger Williams of Texas and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, and fast-food franchises owned by Republican Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, also received money through the Paycheck Protection Program.