Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Patty Mills will play in the NBA restart. The San Antonio guard said Wednesday that the reason why he’s decided to participate is so he can give just over $1 million of his salary to causes in his native Australia devoted to fighting racism. He will split that money between three causes — Black Lives Matter Australia, another group that deals with the problem of Blacks dying when in custody, and to the newly formed We Got You campaign that he helped organize to address the issues of racism within Australian sport.

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL's version of a stay-at-home order is interrupting the fading but still time-honored tradition of teams traveling for training camp. The pandemic forced the league to tell clubs they had to stay in their own facilities for camp. The edict is ending the latest California run for the Dallas Cowboys. The Pittsburgh Steelers will see the end of a 54-year streak in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Most or all teams went away for camp for decades. But that number has dwindled to single digits. Training camps are scheduled to start July 28.

UNDATED (AP) — Three PGA Tour players who have tested positive for the coronavirus but are no longer symptomatic will play together at the Workday Charity Open. The tour announced the change Wednesday in the latest revision of its COVID-19 policies. Nick Watney will play alongside Dylan Frittelli and Denny McCarthy during the first two rounds at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. Watney was the first tour player to test positive and reported mild symptoms. The tour said all three players continue to test positive for the virus but have met the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for return to work. Players in those circumstances will either be grouped together or play as singles.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Paige Monaghan and Nahomi Kawasumi scored to give Sky Blue a 2-0 victory over the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament Wednesday night. Monaghan scored Sky Blue’s first goal of the tournament in the 17th minute. Kawasumi added another in the 34th minute. It was Sky Blue's first win of the group stage at Zions Bank Stadium.

PHOENIX (AP) — Robbie Ray already knew 2020 would be a big season for his financial future because it's his last one before becoming a free agent. Now the Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander will have fewer chances to make a strong impression, with the schedule shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. He'll likely get 11 or 12 starts instead of the usual 30-plus. Ray came to summer camp in great shape and threw nearly 80 pitches during a live batting practice session Sunday. He's one of several major league players who have plenty to prove over the next two months as baseball tries to get going.