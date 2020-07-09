Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been put to death for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. That ends a five-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state because of the coronavirus pandemic. Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1993 killing of Carl Cole at Cole’s East Texas home. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man’s execution. Wardlow was the first Texas inmate to be executed since Feb. 6. He was the second inmate in the U.S. to be put to death since the country began to reopen.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials have canceled the Texas GOP’s in-person convention. They say the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that the city’s lawyers exercised provisions in the contract that the Texas Republican Party signed to rent the downtown convention center for a three-day event to have started July 16. Virus cases have surged in Texas, particularly in the state’s largest cities. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had publicly deferred to state party leaders who last week voted to go forward with an in-person event.

DALLAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking to keep more than two dozen guns and firearm accessories seized from a man whose home was searched last year following a mass shooting in West Texas. Court records say the guns were taken from Marcus Anthony Braziel. Federal agents searched his home days after another man shot dozens of people in Odessa and Midland, killing seven. The civil forfeiture case is against the guns, not Braziel. A person who answered a phone number associated with Braziel hung up upon being asked about the case. Prosecutors say “a criminal investigation involving Mr. Braziel is ongoing."

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with nearly 100 new deaths on Wednesday as newly confirmed cases continued soaring and Austin began preparations to turn the downtown convention center into a field hospital. The 98 reported deaths set a record one-day high, surpassing the record 60 deaths reported a day earlier. Texas is now reporting a total of 2,813 deaths. The state is also reported 9,979 new coronavirus cases Wednesday after hitting a record-high 10,028 new cases the day before. The state’s total number of reported cases is now at 220,564. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott aggressively began one of America’s fastest reopenings in May but has begun reversing course in recent weeks, ordering bars closed and mandating face coverings.