Gov. Abbott directs West Texas hospitals to suspend elective surgeries to free space for COVID-19 patients

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation ordering some hospitals across the state to postpone elective surgeries to free up space for patients with COVID-19.

This order includes hospitals in the following West Texas counties: Andrews, Brewster, Crane, Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Jeff Davis, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward, and Winkler.

“The State of Texas continues to implement strategies to help ensure ample supply of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients,” said Governor Abbott. “By expanding this directive to include the counties within these 11 TSAs, we are freeing up more resources to address upticks in COVID-19 related cases. The State of Texas will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and support our hospitals and health care professionals as they care for their fellow Texans. We must all come together and continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, and stay home when possible.”

According to a press release, elective surgeries and procedures include anything that is ‘not immediately, medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death.'

Hospitals in Midland and Odessa are seeing record highs in patients with COVID-19, and are being forced to dedicate entire floors for the treatment of these patients.

You can find the latest COVID-19 case numbers for West Texas here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.