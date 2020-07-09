FOOD COURT: Toasted Cheese with OC

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Toasted Cheese.

Here's the full recipe as provided by OC:

Toasted Cheese

This is a simple favorite, if you want to “jazz” it up, add some diced ham, cooked shrimp. sausage, poached egg on top, the options are endless.

Ingredients

4 slices of bread, toasted on one side only

8 oz of your favorite grated cheese, I like a really sharp cheese

½ an onion grated

1 tbsp. mustard

Mayonnaise to bind

Salt and pepper

Method

In a bowl, mix the onion and cheese.

Bind with just enough mayonnaise.

Season with salt and pepper.

On the toasted side of the bread spread ¼ of the cheese mix.

Place the cheese covered slices of toast on a baking tray.

Put under the broiler or in a very hot oven, good until bubbly golden brown.

Remove from the oven and serve, be careful this is going to be very hot, you could burn yourself.

