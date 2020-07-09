Advertisement

FOOD COURT: Toasted Cheese with OC

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Toasted Cheese.

Here's the full recipe as provided by OC:

Toasted Cheese

This is a simple favorite, if you want to “jazz” it up, add some diced ham, cooked shrimp. sausage, poached egg on top, the options are endless.

Ingredients

4 slices of bread, toasted on one side only

8 oz of your favorite grated cheese, I like a really sharp cheese

½ an onion grated

1 tbsp. mustard

Mayonnaise to bind

Salt and pepper

Method

In a bowl, mix the onion and cheese.

Bind with just enough mayonnaise.

Season with salt and pepper.

On the toasted side of the bread spread ¼ of the cheese mix.

Place the cheese covered slices of toast on a baking tray.

Put under the broiler or in a very hot oven, good until bubbly golden brown.

Remove from the oven and serve, be careful this is going to be very hot, you could burn yourself.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

