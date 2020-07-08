Advertisement

Texas GOP convention will happen in person — but Republican leaders will speak via video

As the state has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, calls have been growing over the past week for the party to cancel its Houston event.
Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey spoke during the final afternoon of the 2018 Texas GOP Convention in San Antonio.
Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey spoke during the final afternoon of the 2018 Texas GOP Convention in San Antonio.(Photo credit: Robin Jerstad for The Texas Tribune)
By Cassandra Pollock
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - The Republican Party of Texas is moving forward with its controversial in-person convention during the coronavirus pandemic — but elected officials including Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will be giving their scheduled speeches virtually.

“All the elected officials are switching from a live, in-person speech to videos,” Kyle Whatley, the party’s executive director, said during a town hall livestreamed Tuesday night. “They’re doing that for us in order to focus all the attention on the business of the meeting and to get everybody in and out of here as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Texas Republican officials typically headline their party’s biennial state convention, which this year is scheduled for July 16 to 18 at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center. Roughly 6,000 people are expected to attend the event. Attendees will be required to wear masks during most of the gathering, according to party Chair James Dickey, after Abbott issued a statewide mask mandate last week.

Still, as the state has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, calls have been growing for the party to cancel its event. The State Republican Executive Committee, a 64-member body that serves as the party's governing board, met last week to consider moving the convention online, but it approved a resolution supporting an in-person gathering in a 40-20 vote.

After that vote, at least two groups — the Texas Medical Association and the Texas Craft Brewers Guild — have withdrawn as sponsors for the event. Both cited safety concerns because Houston is one of the country's hot spots for the virus.

In a letter Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner asked the party to cancel the gathering and warned that health inspectors would have the authority to shut down the event if certain guidelines are not followed. His letter included a list of the Houston Health Department's requirements.

"A virtual convention would protect the health and perhaps the very lives of those who intend on attending an in-person event, as well as the hundreds of workers needed to support such an event," Turner wrote. "The best way to minimize risk is to hold a virtual convention."

In his response, Dickey said the party planned to limit entry points, use thermal scans, create space for social distancing, place hand sanitizer stations in the center and provide attendees with face masks.

"That need to assemble is important, and we are taking every precaution to ensure it is done safely," Dickey said.

He also suggested that Turner "must not have had the information about the measures being voluntarily implemented."

Asked Tuesday about the health guidelines Turner included in his letter, Dickey said there have been "several questions about [the mayor's] demands."

“We just got that letter late this morning,” Dickey said on the livestream. “Our legal team is reviewing it, and we will let you know if there are any updates. We shall see.”

Shortly before Whatley made the announcement, Abbott was noncommittal in a TV interview when asked if he'd attend the convention in person.

"Yeah, listen, as for myself, as well as for everybody else, we will continue to see what the standards are that will be issued by the SREC, by the state Republican Party, to determine what the possibility will be for being able to attend," Abbott told KENS-TV in San Antonio.

Patrick Svitek contributed to this report.

Disclosure: The Texas Medical Association has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Latest News

Local

President Donald Trump coming to Midland-Odessa for fundraising luncheon

Updated: moments ago
President Donald Trump is heading to West Texas at the end of the month.

Local

Local colleges react to ICE rule on international students

Updated: 14 minutes ago
International students who want to take online classes this fall are at risk of losing their visas, including those in the Permian Basin.

Local

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD students will have option of in-person and online learning

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD is sharing new details about what its upcoming school year will look like.

News

Local colleges react to ICE's decision on international students

Updated: 1 hour ago
International students who want to take online classes this fall are at the risk of losing their visas.

News

ECISD will not be selling season tickets for 2020 football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ector County ISD has announced that it won't be selling season tickets for the 2020 football season.

Latest News

News

Monahans-Wikett-Pyote ISD announces plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD is sharing more details on what the upcoming school year will look like.

State

Analysis: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is lucky not to be on the 2020 ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ross Ramsey
Greg Abbott has had a rough month. The civil liberties wing of the governor’s Republican Party, with its focus on individual freedom and economics, is lobbing rotten tomatoes his way — increasingly agitated by his attempts to cage the coronavirus with a new series of behavioral restrictions.

State

Texas Tech tests the waters for fall semester by bringing 350 students to campus for summer classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Raga Justin
Around 350 students and 30 faculty members returned to Texas Tech University’s sprawling grounds in Lubbock on Tuesday, resuming in-person classes for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed the campus in March.

State

A&M student creates petition asking for tuition decrease this fall

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
The university says that at this point, they have not made any decisions about what will happen with tuition this fall.

News

Historic Sam's Bar-B-Que re-opens in Odessa

Updated: 16 hours ago
The restaurant returned from a three-month shutdown to continue its 40-year tradition of serving the Permian Basin