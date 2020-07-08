President Donald Trump coming to Midland-Odessa for fundraising luncheon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - President Donald Trump is heading to West Texas at the end of the month.

Republican Party officials confirmed to CBS7 that President Trump will be in Midland-Odessa on July 29 for a fundraising luncheon.

Tickets to the luncheon will be sold for $2,800. A photo-op with President Trump will go for $50,000, and a seat at a round table with the president will cost $100,000.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

