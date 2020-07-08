Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Odessa daycare

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police arrested a man Wednesday morning after he reportedly threatened to shoot up a daycare.

Raul Sanchez Jr., 22, has been charged with making a terroristic threat and driving while intoxicated.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Sanchez allegedly threatened to shoot up the YMCA daycare on University Boulevard around 7 a.m.

Police found Sanchez an hour later near the area of Dixie and 38th Street and took him into custody.

More details on the arrest are expected to be released later today.

