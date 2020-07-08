Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD students will have option of in-person and online learning

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD is sharing new details about what its upcoming school year will look like.

In a release, the school district states that parents will have the option to send their kids to school on August 19 or have them learn from home.

Parents must inform the district of their decision by August 12.

You can find the full release here.

